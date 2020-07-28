Roadrunners to Distribute Street Hockey Equipment Friday Morning

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team will distribute Roadrunners Street Hockey Equipment Friday, July 31 from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. in the parking lot at the entrance to Reid Park Zoo.

The team has partnered with the Reid Park Zoo and the City of Tucson for the first Dusty's Drive-In and will be distributing full sized sticks and balls to kids ages 4-12 Friday morning to kickoff the celebration for the Arizona Coyotes opening their playoff series with Nashville on Sunday, August 2. Street hockey equipment will be distributed while supplies last. The Reid Park Zoo is located at 3400 Zoo Court just north of 22ndStreet.

In addition, Reid Park Zoo will also be handing out Zoo coloring books and the City of Tucson will have face coverings to distribute Friday morning.

"This will be our second big community event in Tucson in the last month," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman after the team also hosted a successful blood drive on July 1. "We have several other events planned coming up as well to continue the Dusty's Drive-In Series and share the excitement of hockey being back with Coyotes playoffs and other news that we anticipate will be coming soon for the Roadrunners. We appreciate Reid Park Zoo hosting us and the City of Tucson for their continued support and involvement as well with the Roadrunners."

Everyone helping distribute items at Dusty's Drive-In will be wearing Roadrunners or Reid Park Zoo face coverings and observing all current health guidelines. Fans are asked to please wear their face coverings when driving thru to collect their items Friday morning.

About Reid Park Zoo

The Reid Park Zoo has been a valued partner of the Roadrunners since the team arrived in Tucson in 2016. While the Zoo remains closed during current conditions, work continues behind the scenes with the animals and everyone is excited for the public to return soon. More information is available at reidparkzoo.org.

