Anaheim Ducks Sign Sonny Milano to Two-Year Contract Extension

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Sonny Milano to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 NHL season.

Milano, 24 (5/12/96), has collected 22-25=47 points and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 125 career NHL games with the Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets. The 6-0, 194-pound winger has also played 163 career American Hockey League (AHL) games in Cleveland (2016-19), Lake Erie (2015-16) and Springfield (2014-15), recording 45-67=112 points and 72 PIM. With Lake Erie, he won a Calder Cup championship in 2016.

Acquired from Columbus for Devin Shore on Feb. 24, 2020, Milano combined for 7-16=23 points and 26 PIM in 55 games with the Ducks and Blue Jackets in 2019-20. Milano had 2-3=5 points in his nine games with Anaheim, including a multi-goal game with the overtime winner in his Ducks debut on Feb. 25 vs. Edmonton. He became the 10th player in NHL history and the second Duck to score an overtime goal in their first game with a franchise, and also became the fourth player in club history to score two goals in his Anaheim debut.

A native of Massapequa, NY, Milano has represented Team USA at several international tournaments, including the 2018 World Championship, posting 1-1=2 points en route to a bronze medal. He also helped the U.S. to gold at the 2014 Under-18 World Championship and bronze at the 2016 Under-16 World Championship, earning 1-7=8 points in seven contests. Milano was selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

