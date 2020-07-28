Predators Sign Richard to One-Year Deal

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Anthony Richard to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season worth $735,000 at the NHL level and $65,000 at the AHL level.

Richard posted 14 goals and 23 points in 60 games with the Admirals in 2019-20, his fourth professional season. He scored 14 goals for the third straight campaign, and his 57 goals in the last three seasons are the most by any Admirals skater. Richard contributed on both the power play and penalty kill for Milwaukee this season - three of his tallies came with the man-advantage, and he was one of six Ads players to score a shorthanded goal. Richard also skated in one game with the Predators - the second of his NHL career - on Oct. 26 at Tampa Bay.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Richard made his NHL debut with Nashville on Dec. 1, 2018 vs. Chicago. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward has skated in 263 career AHL contests since making his professional debut during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, and has tallied 61 goals, 61 assists and 122 points. Prior to turning pro, the Trois Rivieres, Que., native played in four seasons with the QMJHL's Val-d'Or Foreurs, winning a league title in the 2013-14 campaign.

