Roadrunners Sign Berry, Killins and Pedrie to One-Year Contracts

July 31, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed forward Matt Berry, defenseman Ryker Killins and defenseman Vince Pedrie to a one-year, two-way contracts.

Last season, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Berry registered four goals and 14 assists for 18 points with 28 penalty minutes in 42 games with the San Diego Gulls. The 26-year-old from Canton, MI additionally added 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points with 30 penalty minutes with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. Over the course of 170 ECHL games in four years, Berry has accumulated 165 points. This fall will be the fifth professional season for the right-handed forward from Michigan State University.

The 5-foot-9, 181-pound Killins produced three goals and six assists for nine points with 10 penalty minutes in 14 games with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL after concluding his senior season at Ferris State University. Over four years as a Ferris State Bulldog, the right-handed blueliner was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team twice while also winning a WCHA Championship in 2016.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Pedrie recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points with 12 penalty minutes in 34 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Milwaukee Admirals. The 25-year-old from Rochester, MN also tallied two goals and two assists for four points with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. The 2019-20 season will be the third professional season for the left-handed shot from Penn State University.

The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

Roadrunners Pick Your Own Plan

Your Roadrunners membership, your way. Select 11 games of your choice and be in attendance for Opening Night on October 18 for as low as $174.

Roadrunners Group Promotions

Want to celebrate a night out with the Roadrunners? Get your group together and place your deposit today!

Roadrunners Face-Off Packs

Whether you a Roadrunners fan into golfing, hiking or just lounging by the pool, the one thing they all have in common, an option for you in the new Face-off Packs! Including four vouchers to Opening Weekend, three unique packages are on sale now starting at just $97.50. Explore all today by calling 866-774-6253.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.