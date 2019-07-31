Bears Sign Matthew Weis to AHL Contract

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Matthew Weis to an American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Weis, 24, made his professional hockey debut with the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 14, 2018 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The rookie forward finished the 2018-19 campaign with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 60 games with the Wolves, and added four points (two goals, two assists) in 22 Calder Cup Playoff games. Weis also produced seven points (two goals, five assists) in a brief, six game stint with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets. Prior to turning pro, the Madison, New Jersey native spent four seasons playing collegiate for Ohio State. Listed at 5-11, Weis totaled 122 points (40 goals, 82 assists) in 136 NCAA games from 2014-2018. He spent three seasons in the USHL from 2011-2014 and helped the Green Bay Gamblers to a Clark Cup in 2012.

The Hershey Bears will open their 82nd season at home against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, October 5. Individual game tickets, as well as the 2019-20 promotional schedule will become available later this summer.

