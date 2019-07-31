Monsters Sign Defenseman Anton Karlsson to One-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND Â– The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Wedensday that the team signed defenseman Anton Karlsson to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. A 6'2Â”, 194 lb. left-shooting native of Vetlanda, Sweden, Karlsson, 26, posted 4-9-13 with 51 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 47 SHL appearances for LinkÃ¶ping HC last season.

In 247 career SHL appearances, all for LinkÃ¶ping HC spanning part of the 2012-13 season and parts of five other campaigns from 2014-19, Karlsson registered 12-28-40 with 143 penalty minutes and a +14 rating.

