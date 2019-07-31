Forward Ryan Wagner Signs Two-Way Deal

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Ryan Wagner to a two-way AHL/ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Wagner posted four goals and three assists in 49 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves last season and went on to appear in 14 playoff games with Chicago. He began his pro career near the end of the 2017-18 season when he joined the Wolves out of the University of Wisconsin and picked up one assist in seven AHL contests.

During his time at the NCAA level, Wagner generated 36 goals and 52 assists in 143 games with the Badgers. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound winger notched a career-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 37 contests during his senior year and would also serve as an alternate captain. Prior to making the move to the University of Wisconsin, Wagner spent the 2013-14 season with the U.S. National Development Program's U17 and U18 teams.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

