Road Warriors Win First Game in Franchise History

JOHNSON CITY, TN - One week prior, the Kingsport Road Warriors were just an idea.

With a roster pieced together in a 48-hour span, the Road Warriors were born.

Overlooked by most people across the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Road Warriors picked up their first victory, topping the Johnson City Doughboys, 8-7, at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

"Everybody probably started marking a win on their schedule. That fires everybody up," outfielder Conner Hyatt said. "We want to come out and compete and win every day."

Kingsport (1-4) held a lead in three of its first four games but Thursday night, the Road Warriors weren't going to let their opponents rally again.

Down to their final two outs, the Doughboys (12-24-1) put the tying tally on first and brought the winning run to the plate. Kingsport skipper Mike Guinn turned to right-hander Colby Reynolds to shut the door.

The Walters State commit retired the next two Johnson City hitters, including a strikeout to end the game.

"They want to win. They're really competitive," Guinn said. "Every game, win or lose, they gave it everything they've had. I'm really proud of them."

The Road Warriors used 20 players in the victory, including all but one position player. Kingsport needed Logan Harbin's two-run blast in the first inning as much as it needed Reynolds' performance in the ninth.

Harbin, Hyatt and Logen Sutton all clubbed homers in the win after the Road Warriors didn't smack any roundtrippers in their first four games.

Sutton's solo shot in the eighth proved to be the difference with Hyatt's dinger in the sixth pulling the visitors within a run. With Kingsport down, 6-5, infielder Preston Steele ripped a two-run single into center to give the Road Warriors their first lead since the opening frame.

After the Doughboys responded with five runs in the first, Sam Loew and Brock Browning (1-0) kept Kingsport within reach. Loew and Browning combined to toss eight innings, allowing just two runs in relief.

"Those guys are just dogs," Harbin said. "They came in and did what they're supposed to do. You can't ask for much more from them."

The Road Warriors look for their first sweep Friday against Johnson City. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

"I've never been on any team like this," Loew said. "We call ourselves the 'replacements.' It's really cool to be able to come together and play like this."

