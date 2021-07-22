Greeneville Flips the Switch against Princeton in 6-4 Victory

GREENEVILLE - Following a lengthy delay, the Greeneville Flyboys denied a late rally to secure a 6-4 victory against the Princeton WhistlePigs on Thursday night at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville (24-13-1) extended its winning streak to three games and kept its lead for the top spot in the Appalachian League West Division at 4.5 games over Bristol and Elizabethton. The game would be delayed for roughly an hour as the lights on the right-field light pole went dark at the end of the sixth inning.

Both teams would trade runs through the early portion of the contest as Kyle Karros gave Greeneville a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning following a double that scored Jac Croom. The Flyboys would retake the lead in the bottom of the second inning as Darius Perry delivered a run-scoring single to plate Eddie Micheletti and make it 2-1.

With the game tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Daylen Reyes put Greeneville in front for good with his run-scoring single that allowed Emanuel Dean to score and make it 3-2. A groundout from Croom would extend Greeneville's advantage to 4-2 as Perry scored after he notched a double earlier in the frame.

Greeneville opened the bottom of the fifth inning with four consecutive hits as three singles loaded the bases for Micheletti. He would deliver his second double of the night to plate a pair of runs and stretch the Flyboys' lead to 6-2. The WhistlePigs avoided further damage by recording three straight strikeouts to strand a pair of runners on base.

Following the delay, Princeton jumpstarted its offense and rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to trim the deficit to 6-4. Greeneville reliever Mason Turner worked out of the eighth inning and would stay in the game to try and close the door on the WhistlePigs.

Princeton recorded back-to-back singles in the top of the ninth inning to put the potential tying run on base against Turner and the Flyboys. A groundball that would hit off of home plate and roll down the first base line was fielded by Micheletti to end the contest. The WhistlePigs argued that the ball contacted the hitter in the batter's box, but both umpires confirmed that it was a fair ball.

Austin Troesser recorded the win out of the bullpen and improved to 5-0 on the season for Greeneville after working a pair of scoreless innings. Turner recorded his first save of the season and the second straight for the Flyboys, while starter Bryce Mayer took a no-decision after fanning seven batters through four innings of work. Drew Lindstrom made his Greeneville debut and worked 1.1 innings on the mound.

Homer Bush, Jr. paced the Flyboys with a four-hit effort at the plate, while four other Greeneville batters (Croom, Karros, Tayler Aguilar, Micheletti, Reyes, and Perry) each finished with two hits on the night. Greeneville notched 17 hits in the contest and narrowly missed matching its season-high (19) which came last Saturday against Princeton.

The Flyboys continue their home stand by hosting the Princeton WhistlePigs on Friday at Pioneer Park with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

