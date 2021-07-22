River Riders Swept by Ridge Runners in 6-4 Loss in Bluefield Right Fielder Mario Zabala Finished 2-For-4 with a Home Run

BLUEFIELD, WV --- The Elizabethton River Riders were swept by the Ridge Runners Wednesday night after a 6-4 defeat in Bluefield at Bowen Field. Right fielder Mario Zabala finished 2-for-4 with his fourth home run of the season.

The Ridge Runners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first against starting RHP Alex Brewer. RHP Chandler Padgett faced two batters and completed the first inning before Brewer came out and pitched four and a third innings.

In the top of the third, Zabala led off the inning with his fourth home run of the season, 3-1 Bluefield. At the end of the inning, Manager Kevin Riggs was ejected for the second time this season after shortstop Marcus Brown and Bluefield third baseman Myles McKisic collided at third base.

Bluefield scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a bases-clearing double by left fielder Lawson Harrill, 6-1 Ridge Runners.

Elizabethton scored one run in the top of the eighth on shortstop John Montes' single to score left fielder DJ Sullivan, 6-2 Ridge Runners.

In the top of the ninth, Elizabethton scored two runs on Zabala's single to score designated hitter Sam Thompson and Sullivan's single to score first baseman Eli Young, 6-4, Ridge Runners.

Elizabethton will return home the rest of the week and host the Burlington Sock Puppets for a two-game series starting on Thursday. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday at NCCU Ballpark, fans can enjoy beer specials all evening with discounted brat prices as well. Fans can listen/watch the River Riders with the links below.

