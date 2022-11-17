Road Stretch Ends for Prowlers in Columbus

The Port Huron Prowlers wrap up a five-game road stretch this weekend with two games against the Columbus River Dragons in Columbus, Georgia. The Continental Division leading River Dragons represent a tough test for the Prowlers early in the season.

Port Huron is coming off of a sweep in Mississippi on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 after defeating the Sea Wolves 6-1 and 5-2. The Prowlers fell behind in both contests but the offense came alive for their second and third-highest goal totals of the season. After falling behind 1-0 in the second period of the first game, Port Huron rattled off four straight goals to end the period and added two more in the third for insurance. Joe Deveny, Evan Foley and Larri Vartiainen finished with three points apiece while the power play went three for four as the team snapped a four-game losing skid. The Prowlers trailed 1-0 and 2-1 on Saturday but scored the final four goals of the game in the third period to take the victory. Deveny, Foley and Vartiainen had two points each while Dan Chartrand potted the empty-net goal for his first professional tally. Wyatt Hoflin started both games in net and made 57 saves in his first pro hockey action.

Columbus extended its winning streak to five games with a sweep of the Watertown Wolves in its games of the season at Columbus Civic Center. The River Dragons picked up a 6-2 win on Nov. 11 and a 2-0 victory on Nov. 13. Columbus took a 2-1 lead into the second period and doubled it before the third. Two goals in the last minute of regulation ballooned the final score. Jay Croop scored both second-period goals for the River Dragons while Alex Storjohann and Cody Wickline had a goal and an assist apiece. On Sunday, goaltender Breandan Colgan stole the show with a 30-save shutout. Adam Vanelli's marker early in the third was the only one against a goaltender in the game.

LAST MEETING

The last time these two teams played was on the final weekend of last season at McMorran Place. Current Knoxville Ice Bear Jagger Williamson scored five times in a 6-2 River Dragons win. Evan Foley and Zach Frescura scored the goals for Port Huron. The game included four fights, three of which included Columbus' Justin Schmit, who took on Nick Williams, Casey Harris and Joe Pace.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Joe Deveny (F) - Deveny is riding a five-game goal streak and has scored in all but one of his eight appearances this season. His eight goals are one shy of the league lead.

River Dragons - Jay Croop (F) - Croop scored three of his four goals this season last weekend against Watertown. He's also riding a four-game point streak after just one assist in his first three contests of the season.

STAT CENTRAL

In Friday's game, Matt Graham (PHP) will become the 9th player in FPHL history to play 300 regular season games in the league...Columbus leads the FPHL with a +27 goal differential...Tucker Scantlebury (PHP) has at least a point in all seven games he's played since joining the Prowlers...The River Dragons' 7-1-0 start is the best in franchise history

SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 18, 7:30 P.M. at Columbus Civic Center (Columbus, GA)

Saturday, Nov. 19, 7:30 P.M. at Columbus Civic Center (Columbus, GA)

Both games will be streamed live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube page

