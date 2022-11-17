Mammoth Acquire Defenseman Nathan Campbell

Elmira, NY - The Elmira Mammoth have acquired Defenseman Nathan Campbell from the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Campbell stands at 5'11" and hails from Toronto, Canada. This season for the Thunderbirds the defenseman has played in 3 games and has 1 goal.

Prior to this season Campbell spent time playing in 3 different leagues, he started the season out in Division 2 Sweden on Stenungsund HF. He played in 10 games and had 1 goal and 3 assists.

Following Sweden, Campbell played 5 games in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Following the 5 games he joined the Thunderbirds and played in 13 games. He would go on to finish the season with 4 goals and 6 assists.

Campbell joins the Mammoth just in time as they take on Watertown Friday and Saturday as well as the Delaware Thunder on Wednesday.

Tickets are still on sale for the Saturday and Wednesday game at the First Arena website, @Firstarena.net

