Freeborn Joins Port Huron

November 17, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have added forward Liam Freeborn ahead of their weekend series against the Columbus River Dragons. The 23-year-old spent last season with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Freeborn put up 10 points in 11 games with the Trojans in 2021-22 on three goals and seven assists. He had two multi-point games including one against current Prowler Tucker Scantlebury and Red Deer Polytechnic. He also played five games at the NCAA DIII level with Adrian College in 2020-21.

Before college, Freeborn spent most of his junior career in the AJHL. Over three plus seasons with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons, Spruce Grove Saints, Calgary Mustangs and Okotoks Oilers, he played in 134 games and put up 111 points. The Calgary, Alberta native also made 16 appearances with the Trail Smoke Eaters during the 2019-20 campaign and finished with eight points.

Freeborn will debut with the team in Columbus when the Prowlers visit the River Dragons on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. All games will be streamed on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.