Rivermen Sign Cavaliere, Parsons, Release Brawley

January 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have completed several roster moves ahead of their first road trip of 2024. The Rivermen have signed goaltender Mario Cavaliere and defenseman Bryan Parsons while releasing goaltender Brendahn Brawley.

Cavaliere, a native of Mississauga, Ontario Canada is in his third professional season and second in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds. Cavaliere has boasted a 14-4-0 record in the FPHL this season with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. In 50 games total played at the FPHL level, Cavaliere boasts a .920 save percentage. Cavaliere spent two years playing Canadian University hockey at Brock University after a short stint in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Surry Eagles. Cavaliere stands tall at 6'1, 190 lbs.

Parsons, a native of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, is a long-time member of the FPHL, having played in that league since 2018. Parsons will be making his second SPHL appearance as he played five games with Huntsville in 2021. Since then he has played with the Port Huron Prowlers where this year he leads all Prowler defensemen in plus-minus. Parsons played four years of Division III college hockey at Becker College from 2013 to 2017 before beginning his professional career.

Brawley leaves Peoria with a 6-2-0-1 record in 10 games played for the Rivermen in his rookie professional season. Brawley posted a 3.21 goals against average with a .893 save percentage and no shutouts while with the Rivermen.

The Peoria Rivermen will hit the road this week as they take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Thursday, January 4 before heading over to Huntsville, Alabama for a two-game set with the Havoc on Friday and Saturday, January 5 and 6.

