Thunderbolts to Open 2024 with Pair of Home Games against Quad City

Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts finished 2023 strong, rebounding from last place at Thanksgiving to finishing above the playoff line at the dawn of the New Year. Now the Thunderbolts look to keep things rolling forward and upward as they host the Quad City Storm for their first two home games of 2024 this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

In a low-offense game, the Thunderbolts suffered a 2-0 shutout loss in Quad City on Friday but rebounded to earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss on Saturday against the Storm, finishing their 5-game road stint with 6 out of 10 possible points. Vadim Vasjonkin, Brendan Harrogate, and Matthew Hobbs each picked up a goal on Saturday. Playing their 6th game in 10 nights, fatigue and bad luck caught up to Evansville, as they came up just short 4-2 against Macon on New Year's Eve, while still putting up a 46-shot performance in front of a packed house with nearly 5,000 fans in attendance at Ford Center. Ty Taylor was impressive in his first two starts in goal for Evansville, stopping 28 of 29 shots on Friday and 41 of 44 on Saturday. Hayden Lavigne had a solid night in goal on Sunday, stopping 29 of 33 shots.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Quad City Storm this Friday and Saturday night, both games at Ford Center beginning at 7:00pm CT. Friday will be Thunderbolts Night, where fans can expect a special surprise when the Thunderbolts hit the ice. Saturday will be Gamers Night, with specialty jerseys being worn by the Thunderbolts that will be auctioned off immediately after the game. Replica jerseys will also be on sale at the Thunderbolts merchandise stand. In addition, fans who attend Saturday afternoon's University of Evansville vs. Murray State basketball game and bring their ticket to the box office will be eligible for a discounted ticket for the Thunderbolts game. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will host the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday, January 20th for Star Wars Night, beginning at 7:00pm CT. In one of the most anticipated home game promotions of the season, the Thunderbolts will again be wearing specialty Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Additional details for Star Wars Night will be coming soon.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 11-11-0, 22 Points, 7th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Matt Ustaski (18 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Matt Ustaski (31 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brent Moran (5-4-0, .910 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs QCS: 1-4-1

