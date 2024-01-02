Dalton Hunter Returned to Fayetteville from Fort Wayne Komets

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Forward Dalton Hunter has been returned to the Fayetteville Marksmen from the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL).

Hunter played three games for Fort Wayne, his first shot at ECHL hockey, after being called up December 24.

The 26-year-old played in 21 games for Fayetteville before his call-up, and still sits tied for fourth in team assists with 12 (4G+12A).

