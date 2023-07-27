Rivermen Sign Andrew Durham for 2023-24 Season

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed their second forward ahead of the 2023-24 season. Forward Andrew Durham will return to Peoria for his third professional season.

A native of Richardson, Texas, Durham broke into the SPHL in 2022 after three seasons of playing Division III college hockey with the University of Wisconsin-Superior. That season Durham earned his first call-up to the ECHL and the Norfolk Admirals.

The 2022-23 campaign was Durham's first full professional season. He started the season playing in 16 games for the ECHL's Allen Americans, notching his first professional goal in the process. Durham joined the Rivermen in December and made an immediate impact, netting points in each of his first three games. After eight games with Peoria, Durham was placed on waivers in February before signing with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Durham started in 21 games for Pensacola, adding on five goals and eight assists to finish the season with 17 points in 29 games played.

Durham is the third SPHL veteran signed by the Rivermen this off-season.

