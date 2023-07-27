Thunderbolts Re-Sign Hobbs for 2023-24 Season

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of forward Matthew Hobbs for the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbolts' 2023-24 season will get underway on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.

Hobbs joined the Thunderbolts late in the 2021-22 season, playing three regular season games in addition to both playoff games, following a stint with the Birmingham Bulls which also included a pair of ECHL appearances with Newfoundland. In 2022-23, the 24 year old native of Burlington, Ontario played 44 games with the Thunderbolts, tallying four goals and 10 points along with 113 penalty minutes, including a league-leading 13 fighting majors. Here is what Hobbs had to say upon inking his return to Evansville: "I can't wait to be back in Evansville, it feels like a second home now for me. It's a great honor playing for such a great organization and in front of our awesome fans. Next season I'm looking forward to bringing a spark to our lineup every night and doing whatever it takes to be at the top of the standings. I'm counting down the seconds until I can be back in a packed Ford Center!"

Upon signing Hobbs, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "Bringing Matt Hobbs back this season was definitely a priority. He is great in the locker room and even better in the community. He is a fan favorite that comes to compete every night and we're looking for Hobbsy to continue that as well as having a breakout season offensively."

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

