Marksmen Sign Seth Miller as Equipment Manager

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have announced Seth Miller has joined the team as equipment manager.

"Seth fills a very important role for us," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "The support staff is vital to the success of our players and organization."

Miller, 41, who grew up in Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University, has over 20 years of hockey retail experience working in pro shops and sharpening skates for teams local to the Detroit area.

He is joining the Marksmen following his tenure as the head equipment manager for the Federal Prospect Hockey League's Motor City Rockers during the 2022-23 season.

"Fayetteville feels like a great place, and I want to be here. I'm super excited to meet everyone," said Miller. "The Marksmen have the right people in the right positions, and it feels like the place to be. I'm super stoked to get started."

Miller learned how to repair and customize equipment through the years and had the unique opportunity to learn from long-time Detroit Red Wings equipment manager Paul Boyer, who has been behind NHL benches since 1993.

"I worked with Paul personally and got a taste of what his life was like as an equipment manager," said Miller. "He was like my Yoda- I watched everything he did and absorbed as much as I could. I thought, 'this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.'"

Miller started skate sharpening when he was 16 and has been doing it ever since. Working in retail allowed him to gain more specific knowledge about the products and equipment he was selling.

"You have to know a lot of different things, but doing great skate work is one of the things I take most pride in," said Miller. "The question I always pose is: What is the best product out there to give the players the most success possible?"

"With Seth, we get a true professional who is extremely detailed, and excellent at his job," said Cruthers. "Our players are very fortunate to have him, and we can't wait to get started."

Miller will be working on the bench and behind the scenes as the Marksmen open their home schedule at the Crown Coliseum against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

