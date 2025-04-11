Rivermen Rookies Lead Peoria to 3-1 Victory and Semifinal Berth

April 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL- On Friday night, the Peoria rookies led the way with both scoring and defense, as the Peoria Rivermen defeated the Quad City Storm 3-1 to sweep their first-round series two games to none at Vibrant Arena at the MARK.

The Rivermen and the Storm had a back-and-forth period as both teams wished to avoid a key mistake in the first period. The key moment came late in the first period as Peoria went on the power play. In the final minute of the first period, a scrum at the right-wing boards resulted in the puck being kicked out to Garrett Devine at the opposite circle. Devine held the puck for just a second before dishing it back across to a streaking Zach Purcell, who roofed a shot into the top shelf to give Peoria a 1-0 lead going into the second.

Quad City launched an offensive blitzkrieg in the second period, out-shooting the Rivermen in the middle period and laying siege with multiple power plays, including a five-on-three advantage. But the Rivermen held firm and gained momentum from their defensive stands. It turned into a difference on the scoreboard as Purcell picked off a pass from the near corner while the Storm were attempting to break out of their zone. Purcell, all alone in the slot, rifled a high-rising wrist shot into the top shelf for his second of the game to put the Rivermen in front 2-0.

The Storm got on the board in the first minute of the third period on a back-door tap-in to put them within one, and for the rest of the game, it was a back-and-forth slog befitting a close playoff contest. In the end, the Rivermen were faced with a six-on-four disadvantage after a goaltender interference call. Unlike Thursday night, where Quad City found a late equalizer, the Rivermen defense held firm and forced the Storm to constantly reset in the neutral zone. Devine was able to force a turnover in the waning seconds to bury an empty-net goal in the final minute to secure Peoria's two-games-to-none series victory.

Peoria will advance to the President's Cup semifinals for the fourth year in a row. Their opponent in the second round is still to be determined and will be announced later this weekend along with the schedule.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.