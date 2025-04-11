Thunderbolts Shut out Havoc, 2-0, Force Third Game

April 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Behind a spectacular 47-save shutout from Cole Ceci along with clutch goals from Isaac Chapman and Derek Contessa, the Thunderbolts defeated the Havoc 2-0 on Friday night at Ford Center, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Game Three in Huntsville on Saturday night, face-off at 7:30pm CT.

Following another scoreless first period, Evansville grabbed the first lead in the second period as Contessa set up Chapman on a breakaway at 8:05, scoring five-hole on Mike Robinson, with a secondary assist going to Nolan McElhaney. In the third period, Contessa made it a 2-0 game by scoring on a 2-on-1 rush, assisted by Chapman. The Havoc pulled Robinson with just under three minutes remaining in regulation but could not find a way to score as the Thunderbolts shut the door the rest of the way. Evansville executed well on details the entire way through regulation from start to finish, killing all five Havoc power plays, blocking numerous shots, and doing well on defensive rebounds to cut down on Huntsville's secondary opportunities.

Chapman and Contessa each finished with one goal and one assist, while Cole Ceci pitched the Thunderbolts' first-ever playoff shutout by stopping all 47 Havoc shots. The win was also Evansville's first regulation playoff victory since game one of the 2018 President's Cup Playoff quarterfinals against the Macon Mayhem. Game Three will be back in the Huntsville Ice Sports Center on Saturday, April 12th at 7:30pm CT.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.