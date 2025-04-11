Ice Bears Force Game Three of Series with 2-0 Win

Liam McCanney scored twice, Stephen Mundinger made 44 saves for his first career playoff shutout and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 2-0 at the Berglund Center in Virginia Friday night to force a final game of the best-of-three first round playoff series.

Game three is Saturday night in Roanoke at 7:05 p.m. EST.

McCanney gave Knoxville an early lead with a goal from the hashmark at the left circle. Jimmy Soper won a face-off to McCanney and his quick release beat Austyn Roudebush at 2:29.

Ryan Kuzmich took the puck off Brendan Pepe's stick at the left point and knocked it free for McCanney on a breakaway. McCanney skated into the slot and beat Roudebush's blocker to give the Ice Bears a 2-0 lead at 9:00 of the second. Roudebush finished with 16 saves.

Knoxville worked tirelessly throughout the second period to kill off five Roanoke power plays, including a pair of five-on-threes. Mundinger made a series of key saves to preserve the lead heading into the second intermission. He stopped Nick Ford from the slot and turned aside Austen Swankler's ensuing rebound off the left side of the crease during a Rail Yard Dawgs power play.

Mundinger continued his solid play in the third period, stopping Swankler's short range attempt from in front with a kick save, hanging onto Bryce Martin's shot from the point and sliding across the crease to glove a backdoor one-timer from Matt O'Dea.

