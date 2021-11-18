Rivermen Re-Sign Nate Chasteen

The Rivermen have announced on Thursday that they have re-signed forward Nate Chasteen.

Chasteen has been frequently in and out of the lineup this season for Peoria as the Rivermen have been rotating bodies due to injury and ECHL call ups. So far this season, Chasteen has played in four games for the Rivermen and has one assist and is a plus-one.

A native of Peoria, Chasteen will be available for the Rivermen this weekend as they host the Huntsville Havoc at Carver Arena this Friday and Saturday. Face-off for both contests is set for 7:15 pm.

