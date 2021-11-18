Dawgs Sign Danny Cangelosi

Danny Cangelosi with Neumann University

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has signed forward Danny Cangelosi.

Cangelosi started this season in the FPHL for the Delaware Thunder, recording four goals and four assists in the Thunder's first five games of the season. Prior to this year, the five-foot-eleven rookie played his college hockey for Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) after transferring from Chatham University (NCAA-DIII), tallying 27 goals and 15 assists in 77 combined games over five seasons.

Roanoke is on the road this weekend to face the Evansville Thunderbolts in a Friday/Saturday doubleheader. The puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EST. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now for future home games, and you can listen to every Rail Yard Dawgs game on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

