Hot Storm Hits the Road

November 18, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm (8-1-0-1) begins a three-game road trip tonight in Birmingham, Alabama with the first matchup of the season against the Birmingham Bulls (2-5-4). Puck drop is at 7:30 CT. Friday the Storm head further south for a pair of games versus the Pensacola Ice Flyers (4-4-1). Both games begin at 7:15 CT.

Saturday the Storm will be hosting the first watch party of the season at Crawford Brew Works. The event is free for fans to attend and meal tickets can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com to enjoy catering services provided by Zeke's Island Café.

The team returns to home ice Black Friday November 26th versus the Peoria Rivermen for a game presented by Sweet Tooth Snacks. The first 1000 fans Friday will receive a vuvuzela horn. Saturday is dollar beer night when the Storm battle the Vermillion County Bobcats. Both games start at 7:10 and fans can purchase tickets online at QuadCityStorm.com or by visiting the TaxSlayer Center box office.

Weekly Transactions:

11/11: Signed Def. Richie Pinkowski to PTO

11/13: Signed Fwd. John Scully to SPC

11/15: Placed Fwd. Josh Koepplinger on 21 Day IR

11/16: Waived Fwd. John Scully

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.