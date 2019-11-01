Rivermen Make History in 3-0 Win over Macon

November 1, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen made history Friday night, and the Macon Mayhem were first-hand witnesses at Carver Arena in front of 2,791 fans. Peoria grabbed a quick lead and never looked back en route to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Mayhem. The win, Peoria's fourth in a row, marks the best start for the franchise since the 1991-92 IHL season. The club has never began a season 5-0.

The Rivermen kicked the scoring off just prior to the midway point of the opening period. Center Alec Baer corralled a loose puck along the right wing boards and sent a pass across the face-off circle to teammate Darren McCormick, who fired a shot off a goal post and in on Mayhem netminder Kevin Entmaa for the 1-0 edge at 9:39 of the first period.

Peoria added to their lead with less than five minutes remaining in the middle period. Jordan Carvalho raced down the right wing into the Macon zone and slipped a pass across the slot to a speeding Mitchell McPherson, who tipped the pass through Entmaa at 15:53 for the 2-0 Rivermen lead.

The Rivermen sealed the deal in the closing minutes of the final period, when Ted Hart stole the puck with Macon skating with the extra attacker. Hart found a streaking McCormick who floated through the neutral zone and slipped the puck into the empty net for the eventual 3-0 final score.

Jeremy Brodeur picked up the win and first professional shutout in his second SPHL start between the pipes, stopping all 36 shots faced. The shutout win improves Brodeur to 2-0-0 on the season.

Notes: With the win, Rivermen head coach Jean Guy Trudel ties Jason Christie for all time franchise wins with 233....McCormick has three consecutive multi-point games....With an assist on the McPherson goal, Jakob Reichert has points in four consecutive games....Ted Hart recorded an assist in the third, giving him a four game point streak....This is the 19th regular season meeting between the Rivermen and Mayhem. All-time the Rivermen are 17-0-2 against Macon....The Rivermen return to action Saturday night with a rematch against the Mayhem at Caver Arena...Saturday's puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.... Saturday's game is Military Appreciation Night and will feature specialty jerseys worn by the Rivermen. In addition, the Rivermen are offering a free ticket to all retired and active military members by showing a photo ID at the Toyota Box Office....The broadcast of the game can be heard at http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/, starting with the pre-game show, at 7:00 p.m.

Group, single game, and season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.