Bulls Win a Barn Burner with Quad City

Pelham, AL - Birmingham defeats the Quad City Storm 6-4 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex to secure the win in the first of 2 games this weekend

Notable players for Birmingham were Matt Fuller with 3 goals. Josh Harris with 3 assists.

Saturday November 2, 2019 - Mossy Oak Night

Quad City Storm

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:00pm cst

Friday November 8, 2019

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:30pm cst

