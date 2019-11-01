Bulls Win a Barn Burner with Quad City
November 1, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
Pelham, AL - Birmingham defeats the Quad City Storm 6-4 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex to secure the win in the first of 2 games this weekend
Notable players for Birmingham were Matt Fuller with 3 goals. Josh Harris with 3 assists.
VIEW GAME STATS
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday November 2, 2019 - Mossy Oak Night
Quad City Storm
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:00pm cst
----
Friday November 8, 2019
Pensacola Ice Flyers
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
7:30pm cst
Check out the Birmingham Bulls Statistics
Images from this story
|
Matt Fuller of the Birmingham Bulls
(Maxwell Barton)
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2019
- Brodeur's Shutout Ends Macon Point Streak - Macon Mayhem
- Rivermen Make History in 3-0 Win over Macon - Peoria Rivermen
- Bulls Win a Barn Burner with Quad City - Birmingham Bulls
- Dawgs Rally in Third But Fall to Ice Bears, 3-2 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Power Play Success Raises Marksmen Spirits to Third Straight Win - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Preview: Mayhem at Peoria Rivermen (Game 5) - Macon Mayhem
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-2-1) at Ice Bears (1-2-0) - 7:35 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.