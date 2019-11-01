NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Bulls Win a Barn Burner with Quad City

November 1, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release

Matt Fuller of the Birmingham Bulls
(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Maxwell Barton)

Pelham, AL - Birmingham defeats the Quad City Storm 6-4 on their home ice at the Pelham Civic Complex to secure the win in the first of 2 games this weekend

Notable players for Birmingham were Matt Fuller with 3 goals. Josh Harris with 3 assists.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday November 2, 2019 - Mossy Oak Night

Quad City Storm

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:00pm cst

----

Friday November 8, 2019

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

7:30pm cst

Images from this story

Matt Fuller of the Birmingham Bulls
Matt Fuller of the Birmingham Bulls
(Maxwell Barton)		   

