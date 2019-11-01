Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-2-1) at Ice Bears (1-2-0) - 7:35 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(1-2-1), T-6th SPHL, 3 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(1-2-0), 9th SPHL, 2 Pts

Friday - 7:35 PM

Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, TN

Referees: JR Stragar| Linesmen: Mitchell Hunt, Venance Lorenz

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs got a goal from Jeff Jones, his first of the season, but were defeated in their home opener by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 5-1, Saturday night at Berglund Center.

A CALL FROM THE LEAGUE: Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Jake Schultz was suspended one game by the SPHL this week following his actions during the Dawgs' 5-1 loss to the Marksmen on Saturday. Schultz was issued a fighting major and a game misconduct in the third period of that game. In years past, a team would have to play with one fewer dressed skater on its roster when it had a player suspended but the SPHL eliminated that rule during the offseason. Therefore, Roanoke will be able to dress 16 skaters and two goaltenders as usual on Friday while Schultz sits.

ON THE ROSTER: Roanoke made a trade on Monday as it acquired rookie forward Aaron Huffnagle from the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for future considerations. To make room on the roster, the Dawgs placed defenseman Dallas Rossiter on injured reserve. Rossiter missed both of Roanoke's games last weekend. Additionally, the Dawgs signed goaltender Jake Theut to a three-game tryout contract. Theut opened the season on the roster and was released on October 24 without playing a game.

THE ICE BEARS: Friday is the first of nine scheduled matchups this season between the Rail Yard Dawgs and the Ice Bears. Five of the nine will take place in Knoxville where the Dawgs are 3-10-0 all time. Knoxville is off to a slow start with a 1-2-0 record through its three games. Last season it finished 29-22-5 with 63 points, good enough for fourth in the SPHL. The Ice Bears beat the Macon Mayhem in the Challenge Round before falling to the eventual President's Cup champion Huntsville Havoc in the semis.

SLOW STARTERS: The Dawgs exit October with a record of 1-2-1 and are now 5-7-1 in October in franchise history. Roanoke has never left the season's first month with a winning record and has only won more than once in October once. The Dawgs went 2-2-0 in October of 2016.

ROAD WARRIORS: Friday is the fifth game of the season for the Rail Yard Dawgs and the fourth that will come on the road. Roanoke will play nine of its first 13 games away from Berglund Center ice. The Dawgs went 12-13-3 in road games during the 2018-19 season.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will return home on Saturday night to again take on the Ice Bears at Berglund Center at 7:05 PM. It's Mossy Oak night presented by Sportsman's Warehouse with 94.9 Star Country and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the local Hunters for the Hungry Organization.

