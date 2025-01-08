Rivermen Complete Trade with Quad City

Peoria Rivermen

January 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Peoria Rivermen News Release


PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday that they have comp l eted a trade with the Quad City Storm. The Rivermen wi l l receive forward Jake Vaughan from Quad City in exchange for future considerations.

Vaughan, a native of Colorado Springs, C olorado, is in his second year of professional hockey and first in the SPHL. In 12 gam es with the Storm this year Vaughan has accumulated four points (two goals, two assists) an d zero penalty minutes. Before starting his professional career Vaughan played four years of college hockey at the NCAA-division II I level with Connecticut College and Saint Mary ' s University.

Vaughan will join the Rivermen on the road this weekend as they take on the Huntsville Havoc on Friday and Sa turday, January 10 and 11 in Huntsville, Alabama.

