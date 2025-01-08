Rivermen Sign Playoff Hero Jm Piotrowski and Chase Spencer Gets Called up to ECHL Kansas City

January 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday that they have signed forward JM Piotrowski ahead of their weekend matchup with the Huntsville Havoc. In addition, defenseman Chase Spencer has been called up to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.

Piotrowski, a native of Dallas, Texas, has been a staple for the Rivermen over the past three seasons. Piotrowski scored the overtime-winning goal in 2022 to help secure Peoria's first-ever President's Cup championship and had 48 points in the regular season of that year. Piotrowski netted 51 points in 2022-23 and accumulated 46 points in 55 games during the 2023-24 season. That same year he contributed six points in seven playoff games while helping the Rivermen clinch their second President's Cup title. I n total, Piotrowski has garnered 165 points in 230 SPHL games in his career. All but 30 of those 165 points came while wearing a Rivermen uniform.

Before playing professionally, Piotrowski played college hockey at the NCAA-division I level with the Yale University Bulldogs. He also joined the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede, where he helped the Stampede win one of American junior hockey's most coveted prizes, the USHL's Clark Cup.

Piotrowski will be available for the Rivermen this Friday and Saturday as second-place Peoria takes on the first-place Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville, Alabama. It will be Peoria's, and Piotrowski's first trip to Propst Arena since Game One of the 2024 President's Cup Finals.

Spencer, a native of Georgetown, Ontario, Canada, is in his second year of professional hockey. Coming to the Rivermen during the 2023-24 season, Spencer was instrumental in Peoria capturing their second President's Cup title that season. Spencer contributed to a stout Rivermen defensive corps with 12 points in 23 games and boasted a plus-10 plus-minus rating.

This season Spencer has only improved, netting 19 points (seven goals, twelve assists) in 26 games and boasting a plus-20 plus-minus rating. Spencer this season ranked in the top three among SPHL defenseman in goals, points, plus-minus, and power-play goals.

Before starting his professional hockey career Spencer played for three years with the Adrian College Bulldogs at the NCAA-division III level. Whilst with Adrian he helped the Bulldogs win a NCAA national championship in 2022 and back-to-back NCHA conference championships in 2022 and 2023. Spencer also earned NCHA All-Conference and All-Tournament team honors in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.