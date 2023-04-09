Rivermen Announce Playoff Roster

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, regular season champions of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have announced their playoff roster as they seek to defend their President's Cup title this season.

At forward the Rivermen have rostered Joseph Widmar, Jordan Ernst, Vadim Vasjonkin, Alexandre Carrier, Mitchell McPherson, Alec Hagaman, Mike Gelatt, Austin Wisely, JM Piotrowski, Marcel Godbout, Cayden Cahill, and Alec Baer.

On defense, the Rivermen have rostered Dale Deon, Cale List, Braydon Barker, Zach Wilkie, Jake Hamilton, and Nick Neville.

In goal, the Rivermen have rostered goaltender Jack Berry and Eric Levine.

The Rivermen roster features 13 players who are veterans of last year's President's Cup Championship and four players who have won back-to-back President's Cups (Alec Hagaman, Nick Neville, Jordan Ernst, and Marcel Godbout) with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Peoria Rivermen in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Peoria will face the Ice Flyers in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. Game One of the best-of-three series will take place in Pensacola on Thursday, April 13 while Game Two will be in Peoria at Carver Arena on Saturday, April 15 at 7:15 pm. If necessary, Game Three will also take place at Carver Arena on Sunday, April 16 at 4:15 pm.

