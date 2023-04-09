Dawgs Announce 2023 President's Cup Playoffs Roster

April 9, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs' CJ Stubbs and Mac Jansen

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Ashlie Brammer) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs' CJ Stubbs and Mac Jansen(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Ashlie Brammer)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their 20-man President's Cup Playoffs roster on Sunday afternoon.

Roanoke has signed forward Jordan Xavier to a standard player contract (SPC), placed forward Spencer Kennedy on the season-ending injured reserve list, and defenseman Roshen Jaswal will be activated from the personal leave/bereavement list. Forward Jason Lavallée will be serving the last game of a four-game suspension during Roanoke's Game One matchup at Evansville this Thursday, but is eligible to return for Game Two on Saturday.

Roanoke's full playoff roster is listed below.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Evansville Thunderbolts for Game One of the opening round of the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. EST. Roanoke will host Evansville at Berglund Center for Game Two on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. EST, and again on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. EST for Game Three if necessary. You can watch the games on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Single-game playoff tickets are available online now by visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, and will go on sale at the Berglund Center box office on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. EST.

#7 Nick Devito

#38 Alex DiCarlo

#18 Nick Ford

#13 Mac Jansen (C)

#55 Jason Lavallée

#90 Dominiks Marcinkevics

#26 Josh Nenadal (A)

#81 Gehrett Sargis

#23 CJ Stubbs

#8 Billy Vizzo

#10 Jordan Xavier

#39 Stephen Alvo

#43 Roshen Jaswal

#15 Matt O'Dea (A)

#29 Brendan Pepe

#19 John Stampohar

#27 C.J. Valerian

#3 Jarrad Vroman

#50 Brody Claeys

#1 Austyn Roudebush

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2023

Dawgs Announce 2023 President's Cup Playoffs Roster - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.