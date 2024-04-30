Rivermen Announce Championship Parade and Celebration for Friday

PEORIA, IL - The City of Peoria and the Peoria Civic Center will join the Southern Professional Hockey League champion Peoria Rivermen this Friday evening (May 3) in celebration of their second President's Cup championship.

The celebration will start with a fire-truck parade at 5:30 pm, starting at the Gateway Building before traveling up Main St. to Jefferson Avenue, then from Jefferson to the Peoria Civic Center. The parade will end at the Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall A-B, where there will be a celebration for fans. Admission to the Cup Celebration is free of charge, but all Peoria Civic Center parking lots will be paid, due to other events going on throughout the complex that evening. The on stage ceremony and introdu ctions will start at 6:30 pm (doors will open at 5:30 pm).

We are encouraging all businesses in the downtown area to join in saluting the champion Rivermen as they welcome the President's Cup back to the River City.

The celebration will feature remarks by Peoria native and Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman presenting the President's Cup to the fans. This will be followed by an introduction of Rivermen players, coaches, staff, and Rocky the mascot.

Following the ceremony, players, coaches, and staff will be available for autographs, photos, and an opportunity for fans to have their picture taken with the President's Cup. Championship merchandise will be available including t-shirts, hats, pucks, and championship on-ice photos (all items subject to product delivery). All merchandise items can be ordered online at www.rivermenteamstore.com . Concession areas will also be open to the general public .

