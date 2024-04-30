Harrison Steps Down as Ice Bears Coach

April 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Andrew Harrison has resigned as Interim Head Coach of the Knoxville Ice Bears, effective immediately. Harrison was elevated from his assistant coaching position to replace Brent Clarke, who resigned on Nov. 5 after starting his second season in Knoxville 0-6.

A search for a new head coach has already begun.

"We are grateful for Andrew's hard work and dedication to our organization," said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. "Our goal now is to move forward and put our organization in a position to succeed on the ice. We continued to receive tremendous support from our fans and partners this past season and we intend to provide a high standard of excellence from our team moving forward."

Harrison was hired as Clarke's assistant coach in 2022. Prior to Knoxville, Harrison enjoyed a ten-year playing career in which he appeared in over 400 professional games. He won two Commissioner's Cups as the FPHL playoff champion.

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season in October. Schedule dates and times are to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.