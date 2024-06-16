Riverhawks Rally Late to Beat the HarbourCats 5-4 in Extra Innings

EDMONTON, Alta -- The Edmonton Riverhawks (10-5) complete the sweep of the Victoria Harbourcats (7-8) after a a two-run ninth inning sent the game to extra innings, where they walked it off in the 10th.

Garrett Teunissen (Cal State San Marcos) led off the game with a triple and was immediately driven in by an Aric Anderson (Rice University) sacrifice fly to give the Cats an early 1-0 lead. Other than that run, the Harbourcats were unable to capitalize on seven hits through three innings, leaving runners in scoring position to end the first, second, and third innings.

Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton) made his first HarbourCats start pitching four innings giving up one unearned run on two hits, walking three, and striking out three. That Riverhawks run came in the fourth inning through a Jake Haggard (ULM) throwing error which allowed the runner to score.

Connor Sims (IUS) made his HarbourCats debut out of the bullpen pitching two scoreless innings, striking out three.

Camden Sos (TCU) drove in his team-leading 10th RBI of the season in the sixth inning with a two-out infield single, giving Victoria a 2-1 lead.

That lead was extended by another infield single, this time from Manny Ramirez Jr. (ELAC), in the seventh inning making it 3-1. Teunissen followed that up with a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Owen Luchies (Long Island University) pitched the seventh and eighth innings for his hometown team giving up one run on one hit, while striking out two. That meant the HarbourCats entered the bottom of the ninth with a 4-2 lead, where 2023 HarbourCats Pitcher-of-the-Year Logan MacNiel (Campbellsville) emerged from the bullpen for the save opportunity.

MacNiel gave up three singles to load the bases for Jakob Poturnak, who tied the game 4-4 with a two-RBI single down the left field line. The Vancouver native managed to get a popup and two groundouts with runners aboard to get out of the inning with the game tied.

After the HarbourCats could not score in the top of the 10th, Jake Finkelstein (Montana State) entered the game to pitch the bottom half. A lead-off single was followed by a stolen base which allowed William Vasseur to put an end to this game with a walk-off single.

It was a series to forget for the HarbourCats as they fall below .500 for the first time since losing the season opener.

The HarbourCats return to action on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:35 PM to take on the Nanaimo NightOwls at Serauxmen Stadium in Nanaimo. This will be the fourth, fifth, and sixth games of the RE/MAX Generation Island Cup. The HarbourCats currently lead the head-to-head 2-1.

The Cats then return to Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park on Friday, June 21 as they welcome the Bellingham Bells to Victoria. That is the start of a 10 day stretch with eight home games! Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

