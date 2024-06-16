AppleSox Win Fifth Straight Series to Open 2024 Season

June 16, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Cannon Peery drove in four runs and finished a home run away from hitting for the cycle as the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Kamloops NorthPaws, 13-2, on Saturday night at Norbrock Stadium.

Quincy Vassar earned his first win of the summer with five strikeouts and only two runs surrendered in six innings. Vassar has now tossed at least five innings in 12-of-17 starts over the last three summers. Braiden Boyd tossed three scoreless innings to earn his first save of the summer and fourth in the last two seasons.

The AppleSox entered Saturday's game with the third-most runs in the WCL but with only 43 over their last 10 games and a .223 batting average in that span. They erupted to record their third double-digit scoring effort of the summer and first since a 15-2 win against Port Angeles June 2.

Wenatchee plated six runs in the fourth inning and finished one run away from matching their most in an inning this season (seven in the second inning vs. Port Angeles June 2). Joe Scheffler and Aidan Dougherty recorded RBI singles while also pulling off a successful double steal to bring home Scheffler with the fourth run of the inning. Peery doubled in Dougherty for the final run of the frame.

Peery drove in the first run of the night and then the final two as well with a RBI single in the first inning and then a 2-RBI triple in the ninth. He came a few feet away from homering in the eighth before settling for a walk after the long foul ball off the left-field fence.

Dougherty also tripled in a run with a three-bagger to right-center in the top of the sixth before an RBI single by Max Hartman, who was then doubled in by Kade Benavidez to make it 9-0.

The AppleSox earned their fifth consecutive series victory in as many opportunities to open the season. They'll look to earn their second sweep of the summer as they face the NorthPaws on Sunday afternoon at 2:05.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 16, 2024

AppleSox Win Fifth Straight Series to Open 2024 Season - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.