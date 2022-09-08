RiverDogs Unveil Ticket Offer and Promotions for Playoff Opener

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs secured their position in the 2022 Carolina League playoffs with a dramatic win on Wednesday night over the Columbia Fireflies. As a result, Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park will be the site of the playoff opener against Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, September 13 at 7:05 p.m. On Thursday, the RiverDogs announced a special ticket offer and more details about the game. Once again, the team's pursuit of a championship is presented by Nucor Steel and Budweiser.

All seats in the ballpark for the playoff opener will be, "buy one, get one free" by entering the code word "Loyal" at checkout. Tickets are available online at riverdogs.com or here.

The first 1,500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a RiverDogs playoff t-shirt in partnership with Nucor Steel. There will also be $1 beers available throughout the stadium thanks to Budweiser. Playoff t-shirts are available online via the RiverDogs Team Store.

The RiverDogs host the Pelicans in game one of a best-of-three series to determine the South Division champion. Games two and, if necessary, three would be in Myrtle Beach on the 15th and 16th. The Carolina League Championship series is also a best-of-three set against the winner from the North Division. Should they advance, the RiverDogs would host game one of that series on Sunday, September 18.

Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

