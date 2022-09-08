Three Unearned Runs Haunt Augusta on Thursday Night

KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Augusta GreenJackets (31-31) were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (31-32) on Thursday night 3-1 to end Augusta's four-game winning streak.

After a pair of scoreless innings to start the night, the Cannon Ballers broke the tie on a throwing error as a steal attempt by Wilber Sanchez forced the miscue as he scored third to give Kannapolis a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Kannapolis loaded the bases with two outs and Sanchez struck again, this time with a two-run single to up the Kannapolis lead to 3-0.

Augusta would attempt to get back in the game in the fifth inning as they got on the board with an RBI single from Kevin Kilpatrick to score Francisco Floyd, making it a 3-1 game.

The Kannapolis bullpen halted every ensuing rally attempt as Augusta was unable to score for the remainder of the game, including the ninth inning when they put the tying runs on with one out but Billy Seidl turned back the threat to secure a 3-1 win for the Cannon Ballers.

Both starting pitchers factored into the final decision as Dylan Burnes (1-1) earned the win for Kannapolis with Landon Leach taking the loss for the GreenJackets (1-3). Billy Seidl (1) earned his first save in the victory.

Augusta out-hit Kannapolis 5-4 in the pitcher's duel with Kevin Kilpatrick and Francisco Floyd each having two knocks, with Kilpatrick driving in the only Augusta run in the fifth inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night from Atrium Health Ballpark as Owen Murphy takes the mound for Augusta versus Noah Owen for Kannapolis with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

