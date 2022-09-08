Late Push from Augusta Offense Hands Kannapolis Second Loss of Series Wednesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Despite jumping out ahead early thanks to a two-run first inning, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers failed to hold on late, dropping Wednesday night's matchup at Atrium Health Ballpark 3-2 to the Augusta GreenJackets.

RHP Martin Carrasco provided his longest outing of the season, tossing 4.1 innings, striking out five, walking three, and allowing one run on four hits. RHP Kole Ramage entered in relief, striking out one in a solid bounce-back 1.2 innings, shutting out the GreenJackets and allowing just one hit.

The Ballers jumped out ahead first in the bottom of the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead on a Tim Elko two-run blast, scoring Brooks Baldwin to put Kannapolis ahead.

Augusta cut into the lead in the top of the second, with David McCabe crossing the plate on a Francisco Floyd RBI single, making it a 2-1 ballgame in favor of the hometown Cannon Ballers.

Makhi Backstrom provided the tying run of the game for Augusta in the top of the ninth, smoking an RBI triple off RHP Adisyn Coffey (L, 4-3) to score E.J. Exposito and knot the matchup at 2-2.

The GreenJackets wasted no time in extra innings, scoring the go-ahead run on the first batter of free baseball on a Noah Williams RBI double. Antonio Barranca touched home on the two-base hit from Williams, handing Augusta their first lead of the night, in which they did not lose despite a comeback effort from Kannapolis in the bottom of the tenth.

Game three of the six game set between the Ballers and the GreenJackets will commence on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. RHP Dylan Burns (0-1, 1.20 ERA) is planned to make the start for Kannapolis on the mound in the final Thirsty Thursday matchup of the 2022 Carolina League season.

