RiverDogs to Host Stop on Bert Kreischer's Third Annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival

Charleston, SC - On Tuesday, the Charleston RiverDogs announced that Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park will host the second stop on Bert "The Machine" Kreischer's third annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival which will visit 13 of the most iconic ballparks, amphitheaters and arenas across the country. The June 13 event will feature Kreischer, Mark Normand, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, and other guests to be announced.

Promoted by Outback Presents, tickets will go on-sale to the public on Friday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets for the event at The Joe can be purchased here. For more dates and info go to: www.fullyloadedfestival.com.

The 2023 Fully Loaded Comedy Festival saw record breaking attendance numbers and this year is expected to be even larger. Kreischer says, "Fully Loaded is the best ticket you can buy in entertainment this summer - Indoors, outdoors, baseball stadiums, arenas, amphitheaters. The Fully Loaded lineups are top to bottom the best talent to have ever graced stand-up stages. An absolute no-brainer for any comedy fan."

The concept for the comedy festival was conceived during Bert's 2020 Hot Summer Nights Tour while performing at drive-in venues during the pandemic. He fell in love with the unconventional aspect of outdoor comedy shows, which sparked the idea to create a top tier showcase that had never been done before. Having fond memories of the original Lollapalooza, Bert founded his own comedy version that would encompass everything he loves: comedy, the outdoors, good times, and drinking with friends to give fans an experience they will be talking about for years to come.

Kreischer's career has evolved from earning Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation," to one of the top grossing stand-up comics in the business and most recently, star of a major motion picture, "The Machine". In 2023, Pollstar listed Bert as #2 in the " 30 Top Grossing Comdy Tours", performing to sold-out arenas around the globe. He is currently on his 2024 Tops Off World Tour , which will conclude with a seven-show run in his hometown of St. Petersburg, FL.

As one of the best storytellers of his generation, Kreischer seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age," (Forbes).

In addition to a successful stand-up career, Kreischer has made himself a household name in the podcast world with several top comedy podcasts including Bertcast and Two Bears One Cave that he co-hosts with Tom Segura. He also hosts the popular YouTube cooking show, Something's Burning.

FULLY LOADED COMEDY FESTIVAL 2024:

06/12/24 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater

06/13/24 - Charleston, SC - Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park

06/14/24 - Savannah, GA -- Enmarket Arena

06/15/24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/16/24 - Daytona Beach, FL - Ocean Center

06/20/24 - Canton, OH - Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

06/21/24 - Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/22/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

06/23/24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/27/24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

06/28/24 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

06/29/24 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

06/30/24 - Orange Beach, FL - The Wharf Amphitheater

About Bert Kreischer

Comedian/Actor/Podcaster Bert Kreischer's career has evolved from being Rolling Stone Magazine's "Number One Partier in the Nation," to one of the top grossing stand-up comics in the business and star of a major motion picture, The Machine, from Sony Pictures.

According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as, "one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age."

Last March, Kreischer released his highly anticipated 5th stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle, the follow up to his previous stand-up specials, Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy, which are currently streaming on Netflix. Razzle Dazzle was a hit for Netflix, garnering critical praise and reaching their top 10 most watched list with over 8.3 million total views.

This July, Kreischer is shooting his 6th Netflix special in his hometown of Tampa, FL and all six shows sold out within a day. Kreischer starred in and produced the 2023 Sony Pictures film, The Machine, based on his signature stand-up set recounting his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip. The Machine immediately launched into Netflix's Global Top 10 Films list upon its premiere later that year on the streamer.

Kreischer's second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival hit sixteen of the most iconic ballparks and arenas across the country during the summer of 2023, and he took his festival to sea with the Fully Loaded at Sea Cruise this past October. The highly anticipated event sold out in just a few days.

In addition to being named, "one of the US's top stand-ups over the past decade," by The Guardian, Kreischer is a world-renowned podcaster hosting Bertcast with over 600 episodes, and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Kreischer also created, hosts, and produces the YouTube cooking show, Something's Burning, which has earned over 26.2M views.

On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers totaling 12.2M fans across all platforms, and 223.9M total views on his YouTube channel alone. In 2022, he founded Berty Boy Productions, the production home to the entire video and podcast solar system that orbits Kreischer, his friends and colleagues, and the Fully Loaded Comedy brand.

