UGA vs. Georgia Southern March 5th Game Time Change

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: With the impending weather forecast for later this evening and in cooperation with the University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University tonight's gametime has been moved to 5:00pm. Gates will open at 4:00pm on Tuesday, March 5th at SRP Park.

Game tickets with the original start time of 6:35pm are good for the new game time and will be accepted at the Main Gate.

Live music from Georgia Southern Alumni, Forest O'Quinn will be scheduled for post-game.

Tickets for the Georgia vs. Georgia Southern Game are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for another game/event. Complimentary Tickets may not be exchanged under any circumstances. All sales are final.

Guests coming to tonight's game can visit the Gameday Need to Know page for all information on parking, policies and more at SRP Park, https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules

