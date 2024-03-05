Pelicans Announce Opening Weekend & Recurring Weekly Promotions

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are excited to unveil the promotional schedule for Opening Weekend as well as the 2024 Weekly Promotions.

OPENING WEEKEND PROMOTIONS:

Friday, April 5: Opening Night of the 25th season featuring a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Sparks Toyota and Divine Dining Group

Saturday, April 6: 25th Season Weekend Celebration featuring a commemorative ticket giveaway for the first 1,000 fans

Sunday, April 7: 25th Season Weekend Celebration featuring a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS: These season-long promotions return featuring many long established fan favorites.

Tuesday - Corona & Modelo Tacos & Tallboys: Enjoy $2 Tacos and $3 Tallboys every Tuesday courtesy of Fiesta Mexicana and WMBF News. These delicious tacos and ice cold tallboys of Corona and Modelo are available on the Budweiser Bowtie Deck. Tacos are available while supplies last and the drink special runs until 8PM.

Wednesday - Weiner Wednesday & Wet Nose Wednesday: Delicious Hebrew National hot dogs are half price all game long courtesy of WFXB. Plus, dogs receive FREE admission when their owners purchase a Budweiser Bowtie Deck ticket courtesy of River Oaks Animal Hospital. (excludes July 3).

Thursday - Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™ with $2 Bud and Bud Light 12oz. cans and $3 glasses of Duplin Winery wine. This special runs until 8PM and is presented by Axelrod & Associates, WPDE, and Gator 107.9. Fireworks will return to summer Thursdays this season beginning June 13 and running through August 15.

Friday - Family Friday + Fireworks: The ultimate family night out returns in 2024 courtesy of Divine Dining Group, WMBF News and Mix 97.7. Beginning April 19, every Friday features a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota, a $25 family meal deal (4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi fountain drinks, and a bucket of popcorn), and kid-friendly themes. Additionally, every Friday at Pelicans Ballpark kids 12 & under will receive a FREE Fun Zone wristband courtesy of Sky Zone Trampoline Park with the donation of an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list. All items will help provide food for hungry children in Horry County.

(Backpack Buddies List: Ravioli or Pasta with 'pop' top, Vienna Sausages, Peanut Butter Crackers, Pop Tarts, Ramen Noodles, Pudding (individual servings), Applesauce, Fruit Cups, Beanee Weenees, Cereal (individual servings), and Chicken Noodle Soup with 'pop' top)

Saturday - Ultra Sippin' Saturday: Saturdays will feature $2 Michelob Ultra 12oz. cans, $3 glasses of Duplin Winery wine, and $25 mega mug mixed drinks. Saturday drink specials run for two hours beginning when gates open.

Sunday - Sunday Fun Day: Sundays in 2024 bring the return of pre-game catch on the field (open to fans of all ages) courtesy of Easy Radio. Fireworks return to summer Sundays this season and run from June 16 to July 28.

Additionally, kids 12 & under will be able to run the bases after every fireworks show this season courtesy of Broadway Grand Prix. Plus, all games Tuesday through Saturday will feature a pre-game autograph session on-field for kids 12 & under.

TICKET PROMOTIONS: Throughout the entire season military personnel and first responders can save $3 when they show their badge or ID at the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark or purchase their tickets online via GovX. This offer is courtesy of Beach Automotive. Additionally, courtesy of South Carolina Education Lottery, in-state college students can receive a $10 ticket when they show their student ID from a South Carolina college or university at the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark.

The remainder of the 2024 promotional calendar will be released in the coming days. Details on the Family Friday lineup will be dropped on Thursday, March 7. Jersey nights, giveaways, and more will be announced on March 12.

The Pelicans' 2024 season opens at home against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on April 5. Single game tickets as well as Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information or to purchase, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or stop by the Pelicans Front Office located at 1251 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach.

