RiverDogs to Host National Anthem Auditions for 2025 Season

February 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will host an audition for individuals and groups hopeful to perform the National Anthem prior to a game during the 2025 season. Auditions will take place at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Monday, March 3 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

"We know that the Charleston area is home to many talented vocalists and performers. With only 66 home games each season, it becomes a challenge to choose a select few to perform at a game," said RiverDogs Promotions Manager Stephanie Keller. "This audition will provide an opportunity to impress us and secure a spot for the 2025 season!"

Local media personalities from television and radio will serve as judges. The RiverDogs home schedule will open on April 4 and conclude on August 31.

Performers are asked to complete this registration form prior to attending the audition. Performers who arrive without completing the form or after 7:00 p.m. will not be allowed to audition. Registration will close at 5:00 p.m. on March 2.

Past National Anthem singers are encouraged to audition once again. Those who are unable to audition in person are encouraged to submit a video via the registration form.

Ticket prices at the Joe remain one of the best values in Charleston. For those desiring an upscale experience in the Segra Club- featuring an air-conditioned luxury interior with gourmet all you can eat food, beer, and wine- limited single game tickets are now available. In addition, fans can create a fully seamless experience at the ballpark for friends and family by adding loaded value to their tickets for use at concession stands or the team store. Fans may also secure parking in advance, creating a wholly touchless and stress-free evening at the Joe.

Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. The store's hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.