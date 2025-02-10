BaseAble Event Coming to Pelicans Ballpark

February 10, 2025

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have teamed up with Special Olympics South Carolina Area 16 to host a BaseAble clinic and demonstration game on Saturday, February 15 at Pelicans Ballpark. The mission of the organization is to provide and encourage an inclusive environment for individuals with mental or physical disabilities to play the great game of baseball.

The event will welcome athletes from South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. While prior BaseAble events have been held in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, and North Carolina, this marks the first time the organization has come to South Carolina. Prior to the clinic and baseball game on Saturday, the coaches and athletes will visit Pelicans Ballpark for a private tour and a catered dinner in the Pelicans Home Clubhouse on Friday night.

"This is such a great opportunity for our athletes to play on a big-league field and we are thrilled to be bringing Special Olympics Baseball to the Grand Strand," stated Scott Strainge, Area 16 Director for Special Olympics South Carolina. "Horry County Special Olympics is forever grateful for our partnership with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and are looking forward to an amazing day of baseball and sharing a love of this great game."

The "Swing for Inclusion" baseball clinic, which will take place from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, will be run by Tony Vlahovic - a former professional athlete and experienced entrepreneur in the fields of sports mental conditioning and post rehabilitation therapy. Vlahovic is also the Chairman of the Special Olympics Baseball Development Committee. High school baseball teams from around the area will join Vlahovic and other Special Olympics coaches in executing the clinic and working with the Special Olympians on developing their skills.

Following the clinic, the athletes and coaches will be treated to lunch at the ballpark before taking the field at 1pm for a demonstration game. Admission to the game is free and community members and supporters are encouraged to come out and cheer on the athletes.

"We're honored that Pelicans Ballpark will play host to the very first BaseAble event in South Carolina," stated Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore. We look forward to hosting the athletes and helping create a memorable experience for them and their families."

