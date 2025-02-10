Fireflies Announce 2025 Promotional Calendar

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies announced their 2025 promotional calendar today. The club has 10 giveaways, 17 fireworks shows, three concerts and tons of character appearances on the schedule this season.

Individual tickets go on-sale Wednesday, February 12 at 10 am at FirefliesTickets.com.

The Fireflies home slate begins Tuesday, April 8 and the fun begins right away. The team has two giveaways for Opening Week. Columbia will give away 2025 magnet schedules the entire week and Saturday, April 12, as the team celebrates Neon Night, presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services, the Fireflies are sending the first 1,000 fans home with a rally towel. The team will also rally behind a fireworks show Saturday, April 12 to cap off a huge Opening Weekend at Segra Park.

This year the Fireflies added four more fireworks shows than 2024 and will wear eight different specialty jerseys! The team will bring back both of their alternate identities as they become Los Chicharrónes de Columbia June 13-15 thanks to Small Batch Southern Recipe. The team will also don Carolina Grits uniforms for five select games for the second consecutive year. The Fireflies become their food alternate identity April 10, May 1, June 12, July 20 and August 28.

The club is bringing back some fan-favorite promotions from 2024, including Star Wars Night, which the team is celebrating May 4 and a pair of Bluey Nights, with an appearance from Bluey & Bingo May 3 and August 31. Ed's Dinosaurs returns for Dinosaur Night, presented by Security Federal Bank May 17. Fans can kick off their flip flops for Margaritaville Night presented by AMAROK, with a special Hawaiian Shirt giveaway May 30 and May 31 they can keep the party going on Princess Knight where a few of your favorite princesses will be in attendance waiting for you. Marvel Superhero Night swoops back to Segra Park July 5 and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a comic book giveaway. The team is also bringing back PAW Patrol on First Responders night, presented by SC Department of Public Safety Friday, June 27.

2025 will also see plenty of new events at Segra Park. This year, the Fireflies are welcoming characters from an iconic comic strip to Segra Park for Peanuts Night! The team will be wearing special Peanuts jerseys that are available for auction after the game Saturday, July 19. This schedule is going all the way to infinity and beyond as the team hosts Toy Story Night Friday August 15 to kick-off the final 10 games at Segra Park in 2025. Then lastly, the team is adding another night of rest and relaxation to the schedule for Pajama Jam Night, Sunday, June 1. Come out and get comfy for nine innings of baseball!

