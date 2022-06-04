Riverdogs Even Series

The Wood Ducks fall on this overcast Friday evening by a score of six to two. The Riverdogs were propelled to victory in large part by a strong pitching performance. The starter, Ben Peoples threw 5 innings while giving up 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks and stuck out 8 Woodies. Mason Auer the 2021 5th round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays contributed a 3 hit performance while also scoring 2 runs and adding a stolen base his 18th of the year.

For your Wood Ducks we saw the debut of the former 2nd round pick Ryan Garcia after having nearly two years off due to Tommy John surgery. Garcia threw 2 and 2/3 strong innings for the Woodies while striking out 3 and only allowing 1 hit. The Wood Ducks struggled to keep Charleston off the board between the 4th and the 6th innings, they scored all 6 runs in this time off relievers Jackson Leath and Josh Stephan. The Wood Ducks scored one in the 4th and one in the 8th driven in by a RBI double from Jose Rodriguez in the 4th and an RBI double by Maximo Acosta in the 8th. The Wood Ducks look to get back in the win column tomorrow night and look to secure at least a tie of the series against the same Charleston Riverdogs.

The Wood Ducks (23-26) and Charleston RiverDogs (33-16) continue their series tomorrow, on Saturday, June 4th, with the series tied at (2-2), as the first pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

