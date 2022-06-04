FredNats at Woodpeckers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Leandro Emiliani hit a two-run homer in the 1st inning, Jacob Young reached base four times, but the FredNats fell for the second straight game 11-5 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Branden Boissiere also drove in two runs in the loss.

Emiliani hit his 8th homer of the year in the 1st, a no-doubter to right field to make it 2-0 Fredericksburg. FredNat starter Jackson Rutledge got through the first two innings with ease, but the first eight men reached against him in the 3rd to chase him from the game. Bryan Peña came in to relieve him and did well to only allow one more run after the bases were loaded with nobody out, but Fayetteville scored six times in the frame to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Viandel Peña drove in Young with an RBI single in the 3rd inning, his 19th RBI of the year. Boissiere's two-run single with two outs in the 5th made it a one-run game, but the FredNats would leave seven men on base in the final four innings and would never get any closer.

Rutledge and Peña combined to give up nine runs with eight of them being earned. Tyler Schoff was a bright spot out of the FredNat bullpen, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Todd Peterson also pitched and gave up two unearned runs.

The FredNats will go for the series split tomorrow with RHP Brendan Collins on the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

