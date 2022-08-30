RiverDogs and Pelicans Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions; Doubleheader Set for Wednesday

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday night contest against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions resulting from inclement weather at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park over the last several days. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday night, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2022 regular season game within 24 hours. If you would like to redeem your credit for Wednesday's game, please contact the RiverDogs box office at (843) 577-3647 during business hours. A ticket dated for Wednesday will be good for entry to both contests.

Tickets for all RiverDogs games are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

