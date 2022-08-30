Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night Announced

August 30, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate Carolina League of the Atlanta Braves, in partnership with Augusta Technical College and the WORC Grant are excited to announce the 2nd Annual Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night at SRP Park. Students and families are encouraged to join us on Friday, September 2nd as the GreenJackets kick off Fan Appreciation Weekend against the Salem Red Sox (Red Sox). Gates open at 6:00pm and the first 1,000 fans will receive a collector's Cup Giveaway presented by Augusta Technical College as well as access to the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Fair on the main concourse.

The Inaugural Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night was a success and we look forward to building on the momentum with this year's event! This evening provides K-12 students throughout the CSRA and their parents a unique look into the world of STEM education and opportunities. Participating exhibitors will allow students to receive a hands-on experience with virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D animation and printers, and so much more! To see the full rundown visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen

The evening festivities will kick off at 6 pm. Upon arrival at SRP Park, students are invited to check in at the Young Innovator's Club table to receive a checklist to visit each vendor set up on the concourse. As students and parents visit and experience each exhibitor at SRP Park, they'll sign your checklist. Upon completion, turn-in your checklist at Guest Relations Booth - located by the main entrance on the concourse (next to the Beestro) - and they will receive a collector's T-shirt.

"We are excited to partner with Augusta Technical College to build upon the success of this event from last season," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite K-12 students and parents to come and check out the many great exhibitors on the main concourse while enjoying the last weekend of GreenJackets Baseball."

Throughout the game, guests will be able to see the amazing technology, talent and work experiences that make up the exciting new world of Advanced Manufacturing in the CSRA. All the activities and exhibits are being planned to share that story, and the evening programming and entertainment will be designed to open the eyes of young people who represent the future manufacturing workforce.

Educators and manufacturers supporting this event include: Amazon, Augusta Technical College Augusta Economic Development Authority, Bridgestone, Carole Fabrics, Ingevity, SRNS, Technical Training Aids, Textron and others will be on hand with exhibits.

Click the link to learn more and to purchase discounted tickets available for K-12 students: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen

