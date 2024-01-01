River Sharks Send Wolves Whimpering, 6-2

Elmira came into New Years eve giving up points to the Wolves on Saturday night and looking to snap a 4 game losing skid. With an early start time of 2 pm and getting back from Watertown the night before it was unclear what to expect.

The River Sharks jumped on the Wolves early, just 22 seconds in as Davide Gaeta stick handled through several Wolves defenders and roofed a backhander for the 1-0 lead. As the first ticked on Elmira kept up the pressure but a misplay in their own zone led to an attempt by Trevor Lord that was initial denied by a sprawling Sammy Bernard which left him vulnerable on the second attempt that went off a Shark defenseman to tie the game up 1-1. However, on an ensuing power play the River Sharks Austin Pickford slapped one from the point that was deflected by Martin Moucha and found its way to the stick of Larri Vartiainen who put the rebound in to give Elmira the 2-1 lead after one.

Despite a number of power play the River Sharks were unable to find the back of the net, but a late Watertown goal from the slot gave Lord his second of the night and tied the game at 2-2.

Elmira came out 5:43 into the third period of play and despite being unsuccessful on the power play Tyler Gjurich continued to expand on his all time goal lead scoring his 301st career goal on a perfect past from Cameron Yarwood. Less than 5 minutes later on a 5 on 3 power play Gjurich added career goal number 302 to make it a 4-2 lead. On another power play less than two minutes later Gaeta was able to pick up a pass from Cameron Yarwood and with another beautiful backhander get his second goal of the game. Two minutes later Blake Peavey finally got the monkey off his back with a pass from Darius Davidson giving the Sharks the 6-2 advantage.

Bernard stopped 23 of 25 on the night for his 4th win of the season.

